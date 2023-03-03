The tragedy occurred on the state road that connects Nardò to Avetrana: Marco Vetrugno leaves behind his wife and two-year-old son

Yesterday morning yet another road accident occurred in Puglia, in which this time a man of only 35 lost his life. His name was Marco Vetrugno and lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a Doblò. The accident occurred on the state road that connects Nardò to Avetrana.

That of the victims of road accidents is a scourge that afflicts Italy more and more over time. The episodes in which very young men or women often lose their lives are practically on the agenda.

Yesterday yet another similar episode, which took place in the morning in Puglia, more precisely on the state road that connects Nardò to Avetrana.

A 35 year old manMarco Vetrugno, originally from Novoli but residing in Nardò, he was riding his motorbike, a Yamaha Naked, and was heading towards Avetrana.

Got up to Locality Agnano, the irreparable has happened. The motorcycle collided with a blue Fiat Doblò and got stuck under the vehicle. The motorcyclist was instead thrown several meters away.

For Marco Vetrugno there was nothing to do

Immediate call to rescued of those who were in the vicinity and witnessed the accident.

The doctors aboard the ambulances arrived on the spot after a few minutes and immediately tried to revive Marco Vetrugno who in the meantime had remained stationary on the ground.

Despite numerous efforts, the injuries sustained in the impact proved to be too serious and the boy’s heart stopped before transfer to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers were also on the spot, who carried out all the reliefs appropriate and will now try to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

It would seem that the Fiat Doblò, which was traveling in the direction of Nardò, has suddenly turned left cutting off Marco, who instead came in the opposite direction. Any attempt at braking was useless for him.

Marco was well known throughout the area. He was married to his wife Rita for a few years and in 2022 it had become Pope of little Tommaso, who will now have to grow up without his dad.