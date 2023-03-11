Video

On the evening of 10 March, Marco Lanna was the guest of honor at the Borghetto Vara blucerchiato club party, which was held at the Belvedere restaurant: “When I can, I like to experience these moments together with our fans – explained the Doriano president -, who are a backbone of Sampdoria.” And on the statement made in recent days by former patron Massimo Ferrero, “Lanna is the worst president in the history of Sampdoria”: “I will answer in due time”.



00:50