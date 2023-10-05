“Look, this is where I put my camera,” Marco Langbroek shows. We are standing at the pivot window of the attic of his apartment in the city center of Leiden. When the window is horizontal, his sky camera fits snugly on it. “It is a bit tight, but you have a nice view of the south.”

Most astronomers work with equipment that is a lot more advanced and, above all, more sensitive, to detect celestial phenomena that would be invisible in a city center with all its lights. But Langbroek, lecturer in Space Situational Awareness (SSA) at the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering at TU Delft, wanted to show how brightly a celestial object shines.

BlueWalker 3, a test satellite launched in 2022, reached a magnitude of 0, comparable to the brightest stars, write Langbroek and 39 more researchers in a publication in Nature.

Bright moving dot

And that is a major concern for astronomers, says Langbroek, because the satellite from the American company AST Spacemobile is only a test satellite. “The idea is that at least 243 will be launched. They are intended to allow you to make direct calls to a satellite with your normal mobile phone, and this requires a large antenna of 64 square meters.”

The antenna reflects the sunlight that the satellite captures at an altitude of about five hundred kilometers, while it is already dark on Earth, and that produces a bright moving dot in the sky. “That is annoying,” says Langbroek. “Astronomical images can be rendered unusable by unexpectedly appearing satellites. In some cases, telescope sensors can even be damaged temporarily or permanently.”

This can still be worked around for one or a handful of satellites, but if the sky becomes littered with thousands of artificial stars, astronomical observations from Earth will become impossible.

But this does not only concern astronomers, says Langbroek. “You change the appearance of the starry sky, and it belongs to all of us. Many cultures have stories, songs and origin myths that are connected to the starry sky. That heaven is being taken over without anyone being asked anything, and without anyone being able to withdraw from it.”

Astronomers were caught off guard by the massive artificial stars in 2019, when US space company SpaceX launched its first Starlink satellites, intended to provide global internet. Ultimately there should be 42,000.

When astronomers raised the alarm, SpaceX promised to investigate what they could do about light pollution. A dark coating reduces the reflection a bit. Yet these appear to be stopgap measures, because other companies such as OneWeb, Amazon and a number of Chinese companies also have plans for even more satellite constellations of tens of thousands of satellites in total.

“The legislation is lagging behind the facts,” says Langbroek. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) does give recommendations for maximum brightness, but BlueWalker exceeds this by a factor of one hundred.

Coffee machine

Stakeholder participation is necessary, says Langbroek. “They are astronomers, but actually all of us. The problem is that agreeing international law often takes decades, and then we are really too late. Then those satellites are already there.” There is more hope for national legislation in the US, where most launching companies are located.

What would also help is making the orbit parameters of the satellites known. “Then astronomers could block the light or turn off sensitive sensors in time.” But the US military component that maintains a public satellite database is often days behind the times. And the parameters that SpaceX itself publishes are often incorrect. “Then they have maneuvered their satellites again.”

So astronomers want to keep an eye on the satellites themselves. “This requires more tracking instruments,” says Langbroek. In his Leiden apartment there is a prototype of such an instrument: a camera the size of a coffee maker, which will be placed on the roof of the Aerospace Faculty in Delft.