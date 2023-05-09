A couple along with their baby are missingso the Person Search Commission of the State of Hidalgo He issued three disappearance cards to find the immediate location of the family, who are about to be missing for two weeks, according to their relatives.

The disappeared were identified as Marco Isai Vargas Marcos, 36 years old; by whom the numbered file number FDBHGO/138/2023 was issued; Joselyn de Jésus Mendoza Leal, 19, with file FDBHGO/139/2023, as well as the minor with UAIM initials, two years old, with file FDBHGO/140/2023.

The last time the three were seen was in the municipality of Mineral de la ReformaSince then, his whereabouts are unknown.