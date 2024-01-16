Specializing in brand marketing on Google's knowledge panels at the school of the world's leading expert Jason Barnard, Ilardi consolidated his skills through a high-level training course, culminating in the Master's degree to obtain the Professional Certificate in Brand Management, Brand Content and Premiumisation at the prestigious SDA Bocconi in Milan.

His book, “La Spunta Blu”, stands as an essential manual for anyone who aspires to improve their digital reputation and the visibility of their brand. Through a practical and detailed approach, Ilardi offers valuable advice on how to get a google knowledge panela key element to affirm the online presence of a brand in an authoritative and verified way.

The book reveals how the presence of a knowledge panel can not only increase the positive perception of a brand but also its conversions, offering a clear and reliable information structure to potential customers. The methodology proposed by Ilardi stands out for the use of advanced SEO techniques and structured data, aimed at optimizing the online presence without resorting to shortcuts such as Wikipedia or Wikidata.

“La Spunta Blu” is therefore an essential viaticum for marketers and professionals in the digital sector, who aim to raise the positioning of their customers in the digital landscape. Ilardi, with his exceptional background and practical experience, proves to be a mentor capable of guiding you towards success in the complex and dynamic world of brand marketing on Google knowledge panels.

The book can also be useful to non-experts as it is written in a rather simple way, for those who already have a website with a blog and want to know how to move in the digital universe, also in light of the latest innovations brought by intelligence engines artificial and by Google SGE.

This book represents a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the importance of strategic digital reputation management, emphasizing the effectiveness of an ethical approach that respects search engine guidelines.

For those who aspire to prominent online visibility and to improve their brand reputation, “La Spunta Blu” by Marco Ilardi is a read that we recommend.