12 long years have passed since Marco Giallini lost his wife. During an interview he remembered her with moving words

The actor Marco Giallini he moved everyone remembering his wife who disappeared 12 years ago, during an interview with Peter Gomez. Despite the time that has passed, that emptiness still accompanies him every day. But Loredana continues to live next to him, she helps him in his daily life. As he himself declared, such a mourning cannot be metabolized.

Credit: The Confession – Canale Nine

Twelve years after my wife’s death, I still haven’t metabolized the mourning. I live next to her, like Mariana with Rocco Schiavone. Such mourning cannot be metabolized. But then why should it be metabolized? You metabolize it, but then it stays.

Marco Giallini and Loredana got married in 1993 and were born from their union two sons. The woman died in 2011 following acerebral hemorrhage.

The actor confessed that his wife always believed in him, she knew he would do something in life and even if she couldn’t watch his huge success, she was by his side at the beginning of his career.

He was able to enjoy my success a little when I was shooting the film with Verdone and with ACAB, the last film of mine he saw before it was released in theatres.

Marco Giallini, however, is not sorry for the absence of his wife during his career, he is sorry for his children, who at 5 and 12 have lost their mom.

The actor wrapped up his interview with the show The Confessionemphasizing how much he wishes something like this never happens to anyone again, but he is aware that it is a useless wish. Life is unfair and sometimes you find yourself having to cope with an unexpected pain, bigger than anything else.

Marco Giallini is today one of the most famous and appreciated Italian actors and conductors of recent years. He has been nominated six times for the David di Donatello and has won three times the Nastri d’Argento for films ACAB, Blame Freud and Perfect Strangers. Also well known is the part of the character The Terrible in Criminal novel.