Marco Gasparotti, the celebrity plastic surgeon, has died

Marco Gasparotti, one of the most famous plastic surgeons in the world, known for having operated on numerous celebrities and entrepreneurs, has died at the age of 69.

The Gasparotti group announced the news through a post on Instagram: “With great sadness and deep respect, we announce the passing of our beloved Prof. Marco Gasparotti. He was not only an extraordinarily talented plastic surgeon, but also a mentor, a friend and an inspiration to us all. His passion and dedication to his work left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. In this moment of grief, we come together to honor his memory and his extraordinary contribution to medicine and the lives of so many. Prof. Gasparotti will always remain in our hearts and thoughts.”

Born in Ghedi, in the province of Brescia, in 1955, Marco Gasparotti graduated from the University of Rome in 1978 and specialized in Plastic Surgery at the University of Parma in 1981.

Specializing in reconstructive plastic surgery, Gasparotti was named one of the 100 best plastic surgeons in the world by the Sherrell Aston Institute in New York and has performed more than 15,000 operations over the course of his career.

Numerous messages of condolence, including that of colleagues Emanuele Bartoletti, president of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine, and Roy De Vita who wrote on social media: “In addition to a great professional, a dear friend has passed away. Marco Gasparotti, one of the few Italian plastic surgeons known in the world.”