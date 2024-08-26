Marco Gasparotti, an Italian plastic surgeon known for having had several celebrities among his patients, has died. The news of the surgeon’s death, aged 69, was announced by his Group in a note published on their Facebook page. “With great sadness and deep respect, we announce the passing of our beloved Professor Marco Gasparotti,” the post reads. “He was not only an extraordinarily talented plastic surgeon, but also a mentor, a friend and an inspiration to us all. His passion and dedication to his work have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. In this moment of grief, we join together to honor his memory and his extraordinary contribution to medicine and the lives of so many.”

Several messages of condolence dedicated to the passing of the doctor. The funeral will be held in Rome on Wednesday 28 August at 12:30 in the Parish of Santa Chiara, Piazza Giuochi Delfici.