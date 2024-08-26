Marco Gasparottia famous plastic surgeon born in Ghedi, in the province of Brescia, in 1955, has passed away. Recognized for his expertise in the field of cosmetic surgery, Gasparotti has long been considered a point of reference for many prominent figures in the world of entertainment and business. Among his most famous clients were people such as Maria de Filippi, Gemma Galgani, Paola Perego, Stefania Prestigiacomo, Pamela Prati and Ela Weber.

The Gasparotti Group announced the passing with a post on social media, expressing deep sorrow and respect for the professional. The communication not only underlines Gasparotti’s extraordinary talent as plastic surgeonbut also his role as a mentor and friend to those who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication and passion for his work left a significant mark on the hearts of those who worked with him.

Gasparotti completed his academic education with a medical degree at theUniversity of Rome in 1978. This was followed by a specialization in Plastic Surgery at the University of Parma in 1981. His career has been characterized by a continuous search for improvement, which led him to attend some of the most prestigious plastic surgery schools in America and in Europe. Throughout his career, he has been recognized as one of the top plastic surgeons globally by Sherrell Aston Institute Of New York. Marco has performed more than 15,000 interventions. He has also published numerous scientific articles in international journals in the sector.

In addition to his professional work, Gasparotti was also involved in social solidarity activities, contributing to projects aimed at young people in difficulty. He was known for his humility and his realistic approach to his profession, believing it was essential to keep his feet on the ground despite success. In his spare time, Gasparotti preferred to take refuge in quiet places, such as Winter Curtain And Port Cervo in the summer. Her private life was characterized by a certain reserve, far from the limelight and social parties.