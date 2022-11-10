In recent days, a meeting between Marco Fabián and Fernando Hierro in Madrid, Spain, was leaked, where both parties spoke of a possible arrival in Chivas. It was the player who contacted the current Sports Director of Guadalajara to put his services on the table and ask for one more opportunity within the Verde Valle team.
At the moment, within Chivas they have not made a decision regarding the signing of the Mexican today as a free agent. Amaury Vergara leaves the door open and the decision in the hands of Hierro and Paunovic, although there is a factor that works in favor of the former national team, his salary is affordable, because unlike years ago, this would not be an impediment within the club finances.
According to information from El Universal Deportes, Fabián has a current salary of 8 million pesos per year, around 650 thousand pesos per month. A figure that would be one of the lowest to be paid within Guadalajara, since it would be above only the income of the youngest players on the squad and very far from the elite salaries, for example that of Alexis Vega, who receives 4 times of what Fabian could receive.
#Marco #Fabiáns #options #return #Chivas #real
