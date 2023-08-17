He touched the sky with his hands playing for ChivasHe was selected for the national team and Olympic gold medalist in London 2012, and he even won the championship in Germany, playing alongside his countryman Carlos Salcedo.
Marco Fabián is one of those many players who have no objection in terms of talent, but the lack of dedication, and, above all: the lack of professionalism, gradually distanced him from the courts, to the point of condemning him to retirement. closet, where the player is no longer a player considered by the First Division teams, but who refuses to accept it and even offers to play at low cost, as he did recently in Mazatlán FC
In the last few hours, a rumor emerged (spread by the footballer himself) that Marco Fabián would be in talks to return to the maximum circuit, and not with any team, but with one of the so-called ‘greats’, such as the Celestial machine of the Blue Cross.
It must be remembered that Marco Fabián already defended the light blue shirt in 2014, passing through the institution without shame or glory. He played just over thirty games between the League, Cup and CONCACAF, scoring a total of eight goals and also contributing eight assists.
In 2015 he returned to Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. He spent a couple of tournaments there and then emigrated to European football, to play for Eintracht Frankfurt, in the Bundesliga. He spent four seasons there, scored seven goals, knew what it was like to be champion competing against the best and in 2019 he signed for the Philadelphia Union, of the MLS.
Now he would be in talks to return to the Mx League and help Cruz Azul get out of a hole quite similar to the one he is going through in his career as a professional player. Will they help each other?
#Marco #Fabián #bomb #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply