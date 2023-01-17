Chivas did not have an outstanding market, it is true that the Verde Valle team signed the best offensive midfielder in the entire Liga MX, Víctor Guzmán, however, they did not close any more important reinforcements for the squad, since the arrival of Daniel Ríos did not It is an unremarkable purchase and Paunovic is practically playing with the same players who already made up the squad last year.
The reality is that Guadalajara knocked on different doors in the MX League with very little success, the team probed different names to be able to bring them to the club, although, due to sports or financial issues, there were signings that seemed close and viable that with the passing of days they became impossible to achieve. One of them was that of Marco Fabián, at the time, here at 90min we report that the player had contact with Fernando Hierro, a version that has now been confirmed by the same 33-year-old veteran, who sought to return to Chivas without success.
“There were talks and approaches (to get to Chivas). They were only talks but in the end, for one thing or another, things did not work out. Yes, it is the team of my love, but in the end nothing was achieved. Now I am focused with Mazatlán and I will always be looking to get the best out of me.”
– Marco Fabian
There were desires and intentions of the player to join Chivas once again, however, his arrival left the club’s high command in doubt and that is why his signing was ruled out.
