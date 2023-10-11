The last few days within Chivas have been a total drama, last week it began with an alleged attack by ‘Pocho’ Guzmán on Paunovic. He went through the separation of players from the squad for breaking the internal discipline code, two of them heavyweights like Vega and Calderón. He continued with the possible signing of the flock’s coach for Almería and it all ended with a stellar and unexpected huge victory in the Guadalajara classic against Atlas.
Beyond this victory, the future of Chivas will always leave doubts, both what they will do for the remainder of the semester and the future of the club facing the following tournaments. What is a fact is that there will be several departures, especially if the team does not win the Liga MX title and with these departures, there will be a need to sign and one of the players who does not lose hope of wearing the Guadalajara shirt one last time occasion is Marco Fabián de la Mora.
The now professional in Andorra assures that he will not tire of seeking his return to Chivas with the goal of playing his last minutes within the club. At the same time, Fabián assures that he has had contact with Amaury to chart the path of a movement that to date has not materialized, but that he dreams of happening. Marco will be a free agent again in January and that is why he will surely knock on the door of Guadalajara, where at the moment they do not see him as someone useful.
