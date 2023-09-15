Marco Bettollini entered the cistern to save the life of his colleague but was unable to survive: he drowned in the wine

The terrible event happened in San Paolo di Piave, in the Ca’ di Rajo winery located in via Carmine. Marco Bettollini he lost his life to save that of a colleague. The latter is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

The colleague is fell into an autoclave tank, after feeling ill due to the fumes contained inside a silo that the two were cleaning. When Marco Bettollini realized that he wasn’t coming out, he went in to check that he was okay. The two entered the tank without the respirator and breathed toxic fumes.

Marco managed to pull his friend out and save his friend, but he failed to survive. Due to the fumes, he passed out and is drowned in wine.

After the alarm reached the emergency services, the healthcare workers they rushed to the scene. The intervention of the fire brigade and law enforcement officers was also requested.

The family and community are shocked. Even the owner of Ca’ di Rajo still can’t believe he has lost a beautiful person and a hard worker like Marco Bettollini. His thoughts went to the victim’s family and that of his other colleague, who is in hospital very serious conditions:

We are overwhelmed by pain, for us they are two brothers, two children. My thoughts go only to these two boys, who grew up with us and their families. We pray that the injured boy recovers as soon as possible.

A tragedy that is difficult to believe, a winemaker who lost his life to save that of his colleague. Marco Bettollini was a hero for his friend, he managed to bring him to safety before losing consciousness, ending up at the bottom of the cistern and drowning in the wine.