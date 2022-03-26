Tragedy in Castelfranco Veneto for the death of Marco Innocente, the 22-year-old boy who died of fulminant meningitis. Unfortunately, the disease did not give him a chance. Following his death, 14 people came to close contact with the young they started follow prophylaxis necessary in cases like this.

Marco Innocente was only 22 years old and lived in Castelfranco Veneto, in the province of Treviso. In a few days he died from meningococcal meningitis which gave him no escape. His heart stopped beating on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The boy was a former student of Giorgione and played as a footballer in the soccer team of Virtus Castelfranco. On Wednesday, March 23, Marco began to complain of the first symptoms, which had worsened on Thursday when he complained of low-grade fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting.

On the night of Thursday 24 March the situation worsened further, adding pain, weakness in the lower limbs, difficulty breathing, spots on the trunk and face to the symptoms. The parents immediately took him to the emergency room.

THE doctors of the hospital of Castelfranco, however, they could not do anything for him. On Friday morning he died: the doctors had already suspected a possible invasive disease from meningococcus, with serotype B. And in fact the cause of death was fulminant meningitis which gave him no escape.

22-year-old boy who died of fulminant meningitis: contact prophylaxis activated

In these cases, there are hygiene and public health measures to follow. All of his contacts were identified and subjected to health surveillance and chemoprophylaxis. At the moment, among friends and family, there are 14 people who will have to follow the instructions of the doctors.

The community clings to the family for the loss of a smiling boy, enrolled in Education Sciences at the University of Padua: he wanted to be a teacher.