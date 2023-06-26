Marco Damilano becomes the protagonist of an unpublished announcement to The horse and the tower

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Marco Damilano could definitively say goodbye to Rai. To reveal the truth he thought about it himself during the episode of The horse and the rook. Let’s find out all the details together.

After Fabio Fazio, Marco Damilano also risked abandoning the goals Rai. the former conductor of “L’Espresso” will return to conduct The horse and the rook on Rai 3 but only after the end of the summer.

Therefore, the man will be broadcast again on Rai 3 starting from Septemberalways in prime-time access. to spread theannouncement it was himself at the end of the episode:

My appointment goes to you. See you after the summer. As Mariangela Gualtieri says, let’s start and start again from here.

The transmission conducted by the person concerned reached a public very vast. The numbers of you listen they speak clearly and for this The horse and the rook he will return to keep all his viewers company. On the other hand, so Damilano said, his scope is that of:

Making information with a clear, honest, independent point of view. That’s what I tried to do in this first season. Our thanks go above all to the public, who followed us every evening with patience and trust, it goes to you. To you who are the sole publisher of the public service.



In any case, in Fabio Fazio’s television studio, Marco Damilano had let himself go unedited statements. These had been hers words: