Marco Cucolo was operated in these hours. His surgery had been planned for some time. The boyfriend of Lory Del Santo he had in fact been forced to leave the Island of the Famous due to continuous abdominal problems.

The doctors had advised him to return home to undergo surgery there gallbladder which was giving him several problems. Now almost two months later Marco has undergone the long-awaited operation.

To communicate it was himself on social networks. Marco posted a photo from the hospital with the caption: “I’m finally operating”. At her side there is not Lory Del Santo who flew to the United States to visit her children.

Most likely when Marco will recover from the surgery he will fly to the States to be next to her.

After the rumors of a crisis between the two it seems that the calm has returned. During the final stages of the Island of the Famous Marco and Lory had had a heated quarrel. The showgirl did not like some statements made by Marco. The young man eventually apologized by arriving in the studio with a huge bouquet of red roses to be forgiven.

During the weeks following the end of the reality show, the two appeared very distant and even on social networks they never appeared together. But to clarify the story was the same Marco from the lines of the weekly New.

Marco also made a spicy confession: “Yes, we made it clear… Before she flew to California we also made love. Getting together was very beautiful and intense “ – he said.

“To leave with her would have been crazy because being sick in America, with the private health system they have there, is a risk. I prefer to solve my health problems in Italy and fly to Los Angeles as Lory will remain there until September “ – he said about his intention to join Lory once the convalescence is over.