OnIsland of the Famous between one misunderstanding and another, the castaways also find time to open up and talk about some episode that took place in the past.

How did he do Marco Cucolo who in the last few hours has found the courage to confront and open up with Mercedesz Henger recently landed on the island.

Marco was disappointed with the nomination he received from Roger Balduino and tried to have a confrontation with him.

After the confrontation, the boyfriend of Lory Del Santo we were upset by Roger’s words and let off steam with Mercedesz.

“It bothered me why you voted for me and why you nominated Lory last week. You said you don’t know her well, but we’ve been here for 51 days, she’s not the latest. She is a far-fetched motivation. This thing bothered me. We are a group, you had to vote for those of the other group “ – said Marco.

And Roger responded by saying: “I saw you changed, you spoke very little, you moved away. Based on what happens from today to Friday, I find the reason for my nomination. The groups here are just to eat, then everyone does the facts about him. I am not part of any group. Did not you know? The people close to me knew it ”.

Words that annoyed Marco Cucolo. The young man, perhaps returning to the words of Roger who saw him removed, revealed that he remained indoors for 4 years, going out only a couple of times a week. Even though he didn’t explain why.

These words worried fans on social media. “4 years locked up at home? What happened to Marco? ” – asked a fan of the program.

“Cucolo is talking more these days than in his entire stay” – pointed out another.