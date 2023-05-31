It would not have been a violent death that caused Marco Conforti’s death, the businessman found dead, in an advanced state of decomposition, Sunday evening in the trunk of his SUV, parked in the Aurora district, on the northern outskirts of the Piedmontese capital. Already from an initial examination of the corpse, immediately after the discovery, no particular signs of violence had emerged and today the autopsy confirmed the absence of signs attributable to a stab or firearm. The examination did not even reveal signs of strangulation. Now we will have to wait for the next few days for the results of the toxicological tests.

In the meantime, the activity of the Flying Squad continues which in these days is reconstructing the personal and professional relationships of the victim and how the man spent the last hours of his life and how the car reached the place where it was found since that the man lived outside Turin.