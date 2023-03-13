Minister cited European Union legislation for big techs as an example of “rigid and modern” regulation

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), said this Monday (13.Mar.2023) that the Internet Civil Frameworksanctioned in 2014, needs to be “urgently” reviewed.

“The legal framework of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, while undeniably important for the preservation of online freedom, urgently needs to be revised”said the minister at the event “Freedom of Expression, Social Media and Democracy” sponsored by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) in partnership with Rede Globo in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

He cited as an example the January 8 attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília. According to him, the case was preceded by the “circulation of online content that encouraged acts of massacre and terrorism”.

“There is a major ongoing investigation that the acts were orchestrated virtually, without the intermediaries participating in the dissemination of this content having adopted minimal measures to deal with the systemic risks generated by hateful publications”he stated.

The minister mentioned the regulatory framework approved by the EU (European Union) in 2022 as an example of legislation “rigid and modern” needed for Brazil.

“It is essential that a new legal regime increases reliability and predictability in content moderation based on procedural guarantees and more transparent dispute resolution on platforms”, declared.

According to Gilmar, the promotion of a new discussion of the legislation must be done jointly with the Executive and Legislative Powers. He also defends the conduct of “broad” dialogue with the private sector and civil society, but pointed out reservations about the intransigence on the debate on the regulation of digital platforms.

“It is undeniable that the construction of a new regulatory regime requires a broad public debate, with the participation of civil society and the private sector, however the time has come to place reservations on the positions of those who are not open to discussing new forms of responsibility for digital platforms”said the minister.