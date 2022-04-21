To find the lifeless body of Marco Chiantese, it was his partner Claudia. He was taking a shower when he was electrocuted to death

Marco Chiantese died at the age of 35 electrocuted while taking a shower. The tragedy happened last April 15 in his house in Baia Verde, a fraction of Castel Volturno, in the province of Caserta.

The 35-year-old was taking a shower when, following an electric shock, he died electrocuted. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that a electric wire caused the deadly shock.

To find his lifeless body, it was his partner. Not seeing him come back from the bathroom, she decided to go to to check. It was then that he made the tragic discovery. Marco Chiantese’s body lay unconscious on the ground. The woman thought of an illness and alerted the rescue. Unfortunately, despite the timely intervention, health workers could not do anything to save the 35-year-old’s life. IS died instantly.

After the autopsy was ordered, the body was returned to the family, who was able to celebrate the funeral di Marco yesterday, April 20. The funeral took place in the church of San Massimo and Santa Maria Goretti in Licola, part of the Municipality of Pozzuoli.

A crowd moved she gathered to greet him and remember him for the last time.

After the tragic news, released on April 15, they appeared on the web numerous posts of friends and relatives, who wanted to show condolence and closeness to the family.

I have the memory of you as a good boy, a schoolmate, or rather, a high school classmate, as well as a neighbor when we went to school by bus in winter and by scooter on sunny mornings. As soon as I learned this news, many memories passed through my head. Rest in peace my friend, life is sometimes unfair and it has been with you.

Also there comrade Claudia posted a heartbreaking post on social media: