Marco Carusotto didn’t make it. 59-year-old man falls down cliffWhile he was walking along a path. She had decided to dedicate a day to a walk in the open air, surrounded by nature. Suddenly, he fell and, due to his injuries, died upon reaching the hospital in Pescara. The rescuers’ attempts to save his life were to no avail.

The man was walking alone along the path of the Orfento Valley, in the territory of Caramanico Terme, in the province of Pescara. When they rescued him they immediately took him to hospital for polytrauma. The 118 helicopter had transported him urgently, after the mountain rescue operators had recovered him.

Two people called the rescuers hikers who were walking on the same trail. They had heard the desperate cries of the man who had fallen off a cliff. He ended up about 10 meters below the path.

Marco Carusotto it was recovered in the late afternoon of Sunday 29 October, at the base of a rock wall after a fall from 10 meters high. That area is quite exposed along the Orfento Valley trail.

After asking two climbers for help, the latter called rescuers. A Penne mountain and speleological rescue team arrived immediately on site. The air ambulance then transported the man toSanto Spirito hospital in Pescara.

Despite timely recovery and attempts by doctors at the Pescara hospital to save his life, the man did not make it. The polytrauma suffered was very serious.

This is yet another fatal accident in the mountains, which caused the death of a hiker. Among other things, this is an area where there have already been more or less serious accidents in the past.

In fact, last October 15th, the Fire Brigade started looking for six hikers, who had gotten lost along the path back to Ponte della Pietra, also in the municipality of Caramanico Terme. Luckily they found them safe and sound.