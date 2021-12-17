Marco Carta makes a sensational gaffe on Instagram, here is the photo of the singer that went viral on social media

Over the last few hours, news has come from Marco Carta that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous singer made a gaffe sensational on social media. He himself posted a photo from Sardinia but in reality they were the canals of Milan. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

This is the background in the image which portrays the Milanese canals. The singer wanted to let all his followers know that he did come back in in Cagliari but something did not go the right way as in the shot he himself was in Milan.

Marco Carta: the return to Sardinia

Without a shadow of a doubt, i followers of the singer did not think twice about leaving comments below his post. There are those who have not even noticed the gaffe advising them to put on a long-sleeved shirt and those who have not done to trick:

But where was this photo taken? It doesn’t seem like Cagliari to me.

Even before the post, the singer posted a series of photos about hers Instagram Stories while he was returning to Sardinia. There have been many messages welcome from all fans of the singer.