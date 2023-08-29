Marco Cappato, treasurer of the Luca Coscioni Association and candidate in the by-elections of the Senate in Monza on 22 and 23 October, denounces with a video that he has discovered that he has been intercepted by the secret services for subversive association.

“I formally ask the Prime Minister to verify whether the information sent to me anonymously is true that from February 2023 I would be subjected to IT tapping of the telephone (permanent and total interception) with State Trojans and that interceptions are underway with microbugs in the my usual places of work and life since March of this year. Monitoring would be carried out by the Information and Security Agency -AISI- at the request of the Department of Information for the Security of the Republic -DIS- Authority delegated by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for any hypothesis of contestation of the crime of “subversive association” and any crimes found during the investigation.

In the event that this information, which could also concern people with whom I have been collaborating for years, should be wholly or partly true, I ask the Prime Minister to immediately interrupt this activity because it is in clear conflict with the free exercise of civil rights and fundamental policies envisaged by our Constitution which the Italian Republic is obliged to respect by virtue of having ratified all international human rights instruments”.