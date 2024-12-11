Stellantis appoints Marco Cane as the Group’s new general director for Spain and Portugal, replacing Pablo Puey, whose new position has not yet been announced. Cane takes office immediately.

Marco Cane is the new Stellantis Managing Director Iberia (Spain and Portugal) and therefore responsible for business development of the Group’s brands for the markets of Spain and Portugal: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel and Peugeot, as well as used vehicles, after-sales, spare parts and services.

Is Bachelor of Economics from the Turin University of Economics and Commerce. With extensive financial experience, he started his professional career at Magneti Marelli Sistemi Elettronici, in 2003, as R&D Controller. Two years later he joined Iveco where he developed different functions in the finance areauntil in 2008 it became part of Fiat Powertrain Technologies (Fiat Group).

He has held different positions in different brands of the Group, such as Jeep, Fiat Chrysler or Maserati, and In 2022 he was appointed financial director of the trident brand, position he has held until his recent appointment.