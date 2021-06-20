Hobby

Mexico City / 19.06.2021 21:17:43

After a semester of inactivity, due to a paperwork problem with the FK Andijon of Uzbekistan, Marco Bueno will play again and will do so with Guatemalan Communications who announced it this Saturday as his signing for the Apertura 2021.

The Mexican has not played since December of last year, when he reached the table of the Uzbek First Division, however, bureaucratic problems in the European country facilitated his arrival in Guatemalan lands, where he will wear the tenth shirt of his career.

The Tuzos youth squad took the place of his compatriot Agustín Herrera, who left the team, and joined Karel Espino Nelso Iván García, Diego Santis and Brayam Castañeda as reinforcements of the Guatemalan squad.

Well he went through several teams in Liga MX, Among those that stand out, León, Pachuca, Chivas, Monterrey and Toluca. He was crowned champion of the MX Super Cup with the ‘Rebaño’ in 2016 and of the MX Cup with Rayados in 2017.

His adventure abroad began at HJK Helsinki, in Finland, then went to Everton, in Chile, and the last team with which he saw minutes was with the Bolivian Deportivo Oriente Petrolero.

At the selection level your The biggest achievement was lifting the U17 World Cup title in Mexican lands, in addition to the Concacaf pre-Olympic in 2015

MGC