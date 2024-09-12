Marco Bucci, center-right candidate for the Liguria region, has admitted to having cancer of the lymphatic ducts of the neck. What is it and what are the symptoms to recognize it.

The neo has defeated almost everyone candidate for the Liguria region for the centre-right Marco Bucci, announcing that he is suffering from a metastatic tumor to the lymph glands of the neck. A disease as serious as it is widespread, but it has many facets and a person can live with it for years or have a quick death. Much depends on the preventive diganosis which can prevent the enlargement of the affected part. Affaritaliani.it has contacted a series of experts (oncologists, hematologists, endocrinologists) to understand more about this disease.

The 64-year-old politician born in Genoa has already been about thirty lymph nodes removed and is currently undergoing treatment to try to eradicate the tumor. After the diagnosis, specific tests are performed to understand the strain to which the tumor belongs. In most cases, surgery is performed to remove the lymph nodes with the mad cells and a cycle of approximately 30 radiotherapy sessions. Even the chemotherapy can be chosen depending on the tumor strain. It is not excluded that the doctor may resort to more methodologies to defeat the tumor. Once this is done, the instrumental diagnoses are repeated and it is verified whether the treatment has been effective. Otherwise, some subjects may resort to a new technique, that of immunotherapy after having contrasted the cells in the laboratory with the therapy. If the response is positive, we continue, otherwise the risk of Living with cancer doesn’t leave much room for hope.

The symptoms are evident in spite of other tumors – such as lung cancer, also called silent killer – often you feel, passing a hand on the neck (or under the armpit or in the points where the 600 lymph nodes in our body are present) you feel like a small bump, a little ball. When there are metastases the size can reach up to five centimetres in diameter. This is the first important alarm bell and one must move on to blood tests and instrumental ultrasounds. More general symptoms include loss of appetite, tiredness, fever and weight loss.