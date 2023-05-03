Marco Bocci talks about the disease that struck him a few years ago in the monologue to Le Iene of today’s episode 2 May. In particular of the aftermath that the actor had to bring with him and that still condition his life today. “Four years ago I survived a rare virus – says Bocci – Part of the brain that governs memory and speech hit me”. Over time, explains the actor married to his colleague Laura Chiatti, the use of the word has gradually returned but the problems with memory have remained.

Laura helped her husband a lot in the rehabilitation process and especially with the recovery and use of speech, the memory problems, however, remained.

In his monologue, Marco Bocci said: “Four years ago I survived a rare virus. It hit me part of the brain that governs memory and speech. Today I don’t recognize the faces of friends, and I can even watch a movie six times before realizing I’ve already seen it. I remember few anecdotes from my childhood so much that my friends call me “But who? But where? But when?”. Because I repeat these questions over and over again. I live with Google Maps because I don’t remember the streets of the towns around where I grew up and I had to learn to do my job in a new way, studying twice as much. I have often felt ignorant, limited, damaged, because the memories we carry within us for a lifetime tell us who we are every day. And then I, who no longer have many of those memories or I have them, but corrupted, mixed with the imagination, who am I really? I’ve often asked myself that. Then I stopped looking and I like to imagine that it was rather a stroke of luck, that there was something in my past that I absolutely had to forget”.

Finally, Marco Bocci concludes by explaining what his new equilibrium is: “Today I have learned to live with this nuisance, indeed sometimes I take advantage of it and pretend not to remember things that I do remember very well. Every day I am reborn as a man who has left behind a piece of his past to live in the present. A new man, and although he may seem strange to you, a happy man ”.