Over the past few hours the name of Marco Bocci returned to occupy the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, the actor was immortalized by his wife Laura Chiatti in a very special moment that immediately went viral. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Marco Bocci is back to being talked about. While he was heading to one of the sets where he is busy, the Italian actor was immortalized by his wife Laura Chiatti in a very special moment. The video, then shared on the web, has reached a huge number of views and in these hours it is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers.

As already anticipated, the Umbrian actor in the past few hours was heading towards one of the sets in which he is engaged. During the voyageHowever, he felt the need to stop to pee. His wife Laura thought it best to film the moment in which the Italian actor felt the need to pee.

As already anticipated, the actress shared the video in question on her Instagram page where within a few minutes she collected many views. There were many who, amused by the particular moment, commented on the images shared on the web by Laura Chiatti.

Marco Bocci, the actor’s career is booming

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Marco Bocci, both from a professional and private point of view. In recent months the Italian actor is busy with the filming of the new series Unwantedproduced by Sky Original and based on the book ‘Bilal’, by Fabrizio Gatti.

But that’s not all. Marco Bocci, in fact, is also busy in the theater with the opera The Gypsy, the story of a man who fights and overcomes the disease. Even on a private level, the actor enjoys the love of Laura Chiatti and the two sons Enea and Pablo, aged seven and six.