In the end, he had a lot of fun. And he wasn’t at all obvious. Because spending an afternoon in hair and make-up, and then constantly changing clothes, chosen by Sportweek as the fashion cover man for the Pitti Uomo special, was an experience that Marco Bezzecchi hadn’t tried yet. Instead, after a normal initial awe (because basically the Bez is a very shy guy), the rider of the Ducati VR46 team, that of his mentor Valentino Rossi, who in this beginning of the MotoGP World Championship is astounding everyone, with two victories, another podium and second place in the overall standings, melted more and more. He did not say no to any proposal and, indeed, even came to propose some ideas himself. So, when at the end it was time to turn off the camera and put on the shirt and shorts with which he had presented himself at the Cattolica Jeepers track, the minibike and kart track where in recent years all, absolutely all the pilots have passed of the World Cup, Bezzecchi was almost sorry. “Next time I’ll bring my sister’s guitar too,” he promised. “To take some rock photos”.