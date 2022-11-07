Although he spent a few days inside the most spied house in Italy, Marco Bellavia was one of the most popular competitors of the Big Brother Vip. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the former gieffino could return to the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out all the details together.

Marco Bellabia does not stop talking about himself on social media. L’former conductor from Bim Bum Bam had decided to leave the Big Brother Vip following some behaviors that the tenants of the house were reserved towards him.

However, a few weeks after his abandonment, it is rumored that the former gieffino could do return in the well-known reality show. There reason it would be Pamela Prati who said she was very interested in him. It’s not all. The showgirl has also declared that she is willing to host him in hers private room.

Needless to say, the former gieffino could not help but respond to this request. These were his words:

Pamela seen this statement of yours, I have to be honest and I agree to get involved with you, I am willing to quarantine and enter to support you in this adventure. Alfonso, let me come back that I’m ready.

In the light of his statements Alfonso Signorini did not rule out the possibility of his possible return. In this way the conductor has replicated:

Ok let’s take care of your request and we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Let’s hear the GF and we’ll let you know.

Anyway, the production of the Big Brother Vip has declined Marco’s request. It was to reveal it Gabriele Parpiglia at Casa Pipol: