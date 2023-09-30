Over the last few hours, some words that the former gieffino has said towards the showgirl have been making a lot of noise
Over the last few hours the name of Marco Bellavia has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Interviewed by ‘Tag24’, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he indulged in an outburst against Pamela Prati which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.
Marco Bellavia against Pamela Prati. As already anticipated, in recent days the former Vippone has given an interview to ‘Tag24’ where the words spoken towards Pamela Prati. In detail, Marco Bellavia confessed to having been blocked on WhatsApp by his competitor Such and Such Show.
These were his words about it:
I also made a bit of a fool with her, I realised. I take my responsibilities. I was wrong. It all ended because of this. I also agreed to talk about the situation, perhaps I should have avoided it. She got very angry. Unfortunately we don’t talk anymore and I’m very sorry for you. The story never grew: something was born but then it stopped there.
And, continuing, Marco Bellavia then added:
She never forgave me, she says yes but that’s not true. Every now and then we need a little forgiveness, right? We don’t talk anymore because she blocked me. Let’s write it, unblock me Pamela, come on! I also wanted to congratulate you on your work at Rai Con Such and Such Show 2023.
Marco Bellavia comments on the new edition of Big Brother: “Beatrice Luzzi like me”
The interview that Marco Bellavia gave to ‘Tag24’ then continued with some revelations that the former Vippone made on the new edition of Big Brother. In this regard, Marco revealed that inside the Beatrice Luzzi house he is suffering the same situation he experienced last year:
There is a new Marco Bellavia inside the house: Beatrice Luzzi, who fortunately resists longer than me, is moving forward. She is going through a lot because of that guy, the “guru” (editor’s note: Massimiliano Varrese), who is telling her all kinds of things, with zero respect: first because she is a woman, a person and then also for the broadcast. Poor thing, that’s where she resists. I saw that she recharged a little with the entry of her children. She’s good, she’s strong, she’s reacting. If I had advice to give Beatrice, I would tell her to continue like this because sooner or later the televoting bills will arrive. I hope that she is rewarded by the public, that she sees what happens. She has the whole house against her, for me it didn’t last long, but she’s been like this for days […]
