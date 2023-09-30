Over the last few hours, some words that the former gieffino has said towards the showgirl have been making a lot of noise

Over the last few hours the name of Marco Bellavia has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Interviewed by ‘Tag24’, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he indulged in an outburst against Pamela Prati which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Marco Bellavia against Pamela Prati. As already anticipated, in recent days the former Vippone has given an interview to ‘Tag24’ where the words spoken towards Pamela Prati. In detail, Marco Bellavia confessed to having been blocked on WhatsApp by his competitor Such and Such Show.

These were his words about it:

I also made a bit of a fool with her, I realised. I take my responsibilities. I was wrong. It all ended because of this. I also agreed to talk about the situation, perhaps I should have avoided it. She got very angry. Unfortunately we don’t talk anymore and I’m very sorry for you. The story never grew: something was born but then it stopped there.

And, continuing, Marco Bellavia then added:

She never forgave me, she says yes but that’s not true. Every now and then we need a little forgiveness, right? We don’t talk anymore because she blocked me. Let’s write it, unblock me Pamela, come on! I also wanted to congratulate you on your work at Rai Con Such and Such Show 2023.

Marco Bellavia comments on the new edition of Big Brother: “Beatrice Luzzi like me”

The interview that Marco Bellavia gave to ‘Tag24’ then continued with some revelations that the former Vippone made on the new edition of Big Brother. In this regard, Marco revealed that inside the Beatrice Luzzi house he is suffering the same situation he experienced last year: