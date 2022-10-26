Marco Bellavia lets himself go to a tough outburst on social media against Elenoire Ferruzzi

Over the last few hours Marco Bellavia he let himself go to a tough outburst on social media. In view of the latest episodes that occurred after the eleventh episode at Big Brother Vip, the former gieffino has launched thoughtful accusations against Elenoire Ferruzzi. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Marco Bellavia never ceases to amaze his fans. After returning inside the most spied house in Italy to have a comparison with the other tenants, the former gieffino ended up back at the news center. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were some statements made by himself against Elenoire Ferruzzi.

After the eleventh episode of Big Brother VipFerruzzi has become the protagonist of a terrible gesture against Nikita Pelizon. In detail, the gieffina has spat on the ground to express all his contempt for the model. In light of this, web users, including Bellavia, have raised numerous controversy.

The former conductor of Bim Bum Bam he vented on Twitter in which, through a posthe relied on the disqualification of the woman. These were his words:

After what I saw at GF Vip I want to unbalance myself and advise that Elenoire Ferruzzi be disqualified. RESPECT is the first rule of coexistence between individuals …

It’s about a stance then followed by another chirping:

Luckily they had to do something constructive… Spitting out laughing at others and bullying is not quite what I meant.

There are numerous users who hope that the authors of the Big Brother Vip they will get serious measures for the behavior of Ferruzzi as it happened to Ginevra Lamborghini.