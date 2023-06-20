Marco Baroni is no longer the coach of Lecce. The Salento club announced it after a meeting with the Florentine coach and with his agent. “Following the meetings that took place between the club and coach Marco Baroni and his agent, we inform you that the parties have not found an agreement to continue the contractual relationship which expires on 30 June – writes the club -. The proposal of US Lecce to continue the relationship for another year with an increase in the economic part in favor of the coach and his staff was not accepted”.

“After two extraordinary years, during which promotion to Serie A was achieved and salvation in the top flight, the relationship between US Lecce and Marco Baroni ended with great serenity. A big thank you to the coach and his staff for the commitment and professionalism demonstrated in these successful two-year period”.