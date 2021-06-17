the minister Marco Aurélio Mello, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), voted to declare the omission of the National Congress in creating a tax on large fortunes. The issue is discussed in a lawsuit filed by Psol against the delay by the Legislature in instituting the tax in the country.

The case will be discussed in the virtual plenary starting on June 25th. Rapporteur, the dean of the Court added his vote to the system this Thursday (June 17, 2021). here is the whole (235 KB).

Marco Aurélio affirms that the tax on large fortunes has been foreseen since the promulgation of the Federal Constitution of 1988, but it has not left the paper due to the lack of regulation.

“Of all the ordinary taxes regulated in the constitutional text, it is the only one not implemented“, said. “The question is: Does the historical period observed in the last thirty years lead to the abandonment of the collection instrument provided for in the constitutional text? The answer is hopelessly negative.“.

According to the dean, the serious economic crisis caused by the deficit “persistent” of public accounts, now boosted by the covid-19 pandemic, constitutes an obstacle to the fulfillment of constitutional objectives, such as the eradication of poverty.

For this reason, the tax on large fortunes would be a suitable measure to increase collection while contributing to lessening the impacts of the financial crisis on the poorest.

“There is a potentially non-regressive tax, capable of promoting social justice and the moralization of fortunes, alleviating the harmful effects on the poorest population, in addition to observing the informing principles of the national tax system, in particular the contribution capacity“, wrote.

Marco Aurélio affirms that it is not up to the Supreme to determine a deadline for the Legislature to remedy the omission. Therefore, it does not set a date for Congress to institute the tax. In his vote, the minister determines that it is incumbent upon the Union to institute the tax under the terms of a complementary law.

“After 31 years of the constitutional provision, let the tax come, present the effectiveness, the concreteness of the Federal Constitution. With the floor, the National Congress“, said the dean.

The Psol action questions Congress’s failure not to regulate the wealth tax in the last 30 years. The case will be discussed from the 25th on the virtual plenary. In this modality, ministers cast their votes on a platform of the Court. Due to the recess of the Judiciary in July, the deadline for voting will be open until 2 August.

The discussion can be interrupted if any minister asks to be seen (more time for analysis) or highlighted, which takes the judgment to the physical plenary of the Court.

continue reading