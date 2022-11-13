Marco Aurelius Denegri He was one of the most prominent Peruvian intellectuals of the last decade and became popular in the media after hosting the television program “The Function of the Word.” However, at some point in his life, he expressed his disagreement with the large salary difference he had with Gisela Valcarcelone of the most successful drivers in the entire country.

Next, we tell you more details about the revelation of the scholar, who died in 2018 due to pulmonary emphysema.

What did Marco Aurelio Denegri say about the salary difference between Gisela Valcárcel and him?

According to the journalist from Caretas Luis Jochamowitz, the well-remembered host of “The function of the word”, told him how his visit to the popular ‘Señito’ program was, which, despite not specifying what year it was, You know that back then I was also hosting a TV show.

Marco Aurelio Denegri stood out for his work in the field of sexology, literary and linguistic criticism. (Photo: Flor Ruiz)

“It hurts me to be sitting in front of a person who earns US$30,000 for his talent, when I earn only S/600 for mine,” Denegri told the press man with regret.

The difference between their salaries was abysmal. Although the intellectual also had years on television, the results, at least for him, were not reflected in his salary. However, today his teachings continue to be broadcast through digital platforms, such as YouTube, where dozens of users thank Denegri for everything he taught in life.

Who was Marco Aurelio Denegri?

Marco Aurelio Denegri Valega studied Law at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, specializing in subjects such as Sexology and Sociology. Although he always said that he went through more universities, he never specified which ones they were; furthermore, he considered himself to be a “self-taught polygrapher”.

Marco Aurelio Denegri was a renowned Peruvian intellectual and television host. (Photo: Felix Ingaruca)

His television career began in 1974 with La hora sexológica. Between 1997 and 2000, she was in charge of the program “Alone with Marco Aurelio Denegri”, which was broadcast on the now defunct Cable Mágico Cultural. Years later, he joined the ranks of TV Peru, thanks to the management of José Watanabe, and led his most popular space “The function of the word”, where he explained cultural issues that could range from music, sexuality, psychology, among others. others.

The Peruvian intellectual passed away on July 27, 2018 at the age of 80.