Marco Aurélio appreciates authoritarianism, says Prerrogativas coordinator

Lawyer responds to criticism from the former STF and states that the minister “embraced Bolsonarism and was not swallowed by it only because he left the Court”

The legal group coordinator Prerogatives Marco Aurélio de Carvalho criticized this Tuesday (13.Feb.2024) the speeches of retired STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Marco Aurélio Mello about the PF (Federal Police) operation that targeted the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies.

To the Power360the lawyer stated that Marco Aurélio Mello's statement causes “astonishment”but not surprising. “Wear for the Supreme Court is the speech of a minister who makes a rhetorical effort to relativize serious crimes against democracy and against the court he was part of. Anyway, it's not exactly new. It carries in its DNA the appreciation for authoritarianism”he declared.

For Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, the retired minister “he embraced Bolsonarism and was only not swallowed by it because he left the Court”. The lawyer's speech is a response to the retired minister's interview with the magazine Lookpublished on Monday (12.Feb).

In the assessment of the former STF, minister Alexandre de Moraes' decision was “extreme”. The magistrate stated that investigations are being carried out “in a very comprehensive way, which implies wear and tear on the institution of the Supreme“.

The retired minister's statements make reference to the PF operation authorized by Moraes. In the decision (complete – PDF – 8 MB), the magistrate mentions a supposed draft that determined the arrest of Moraes himself, minister Gilmar Mendes and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to try to keep Bolsonaro in the Presidency.