Marco Asensio officially became a new Paris Saint-Germain player this Thursday for the next three seasons, until 2026. The former Real Madrid soccer player will start a new stage in his career at PSG under the command of Luis Enrique, presented the day before as the new coach of the Parisian team until 2025.

Asensio and PSG closed their agreement two weeks ago in Paris, after the Spaniard player left Real Madrid after seven seasons with the white team. PSG also confirmed this Thursday the signing of the Slovak central defender Milan Skriniar, who will take over from Sergio Ramos after saying goodbye to Inter Milan and has signed a five-year contract for the French club, until 2028.

PSG did not make the signing of Asensio public before, since until June 30 he did not fulfill his commitment to Real Madrid and the club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also preferred to wait until the hiring of its new coach was finalized once the contract was decided. dismissal of Christophe Galtier. Luis Enrique, who gave Asensio prominence in the World Cup in Qatar, has endorsed the signing of the Mallorcan player, who after being relegated to the substitution in Madrid when being blocked on the right wing of the attack by Rodrygo, wants to have more minutes in your new team.

Asensio, who did not accept Real Madrid’s renewal offer, will earn around seven million net annually at PSG, compared to the four he received at the merengue club, with which he has won up to 17 titles, including three Champions League. Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, was also very interested in him, but the 27-year-old Mallorcan opted for PSG, where a priori he will have opportunities to form part of the starting team, now without Leo Messi and with the unknowns about the continuity of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. The Balearic footballer played 51 games in all competitions in the season just ended, in which he scored 12 goals.