Marco Asensio says goodbye to Real Madrid: ‘We will meet again’

Marco Asensio
The footballer shared an emotional message through his social networks.
The footballer Marco Asensio published an emotional message on social networks on the morning of this Saturday, June 3, confirming his departure from Real Madrid, where he has played since he was 20 years old.
“From a very young age, Real Madrid became my passion, my dream and my most cherished goal. And I have had the privilege of making this dream come true during these wonderful years. I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Real Madrid , its president, the board of directors, the coaches and all the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this club such a special institution I also want to mention my teammates: together we have lived moments of glory, fought in every battle and celebrated unforgettable victories. But I can’t forget Real Madrid’s true reason for being: its incredible fans. You are the soul and engine of this club”, he says in a video.
And he adds: “However, the time has come to make a difficult decision. I have decided to embark on a new direction in my career in search of a project in which I can achieve new goals. Thank you dear Madrid fans for your unconditional support. We will meet again on this wonderful path of football”.
Real Madrid issues statement
“Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection for Marco Asensio, a player who has defended our shield and our shirt for seven seasons,” read a statement issued minutes before the player shared the video on his personal network accounts. social.
News in development…
