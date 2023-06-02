After almost a decade at the club, Marco Asensio has made the decision to leave Real Madrid this summer as a free agent. Although his records in goals and assists have been otherwise impressive. The reality is that the Spaniard lost ground from the start of the campaign with the team from the Spanish capital, in the first instance with Federico Valverde and later with the Brazilian Rodrygo, something that he has not been satisfied with for several months.
Asensio fully understands that if he renews, his role within the squad the following year will not change in the slightest, which is why he prefers to step aside and risk his life in a new home. Everything was ready for the Spaniard to land in the Premier League with Aston Villa, but on the way PSG appeared to tempt him and everything indicates that they have won the race.
From France they report that PSG and Jorge Mendes, Marco’s agent, have reached an agreement for the silver medal winner to join the team in the French capital this summer. Asensio will sign a contract until 2027, that is, 4 years within the French club and will receive a salary of 10 million euros per season, plus performance bonuses. Of natural form, the Majorcan will unite to the box of the sheiks to take the place that Leo Messi has left.
