Soccer is simple. You have to like the coach and do what he asks of you at all times. If you comply, you will have a prize, if not, you will eat bench to satiety. This is the case of Marco Asensio: capable of putting on childish numbers throwing his bib to the ground for not playing and capable of changing the chip, changing the attitude and little by little feeling like an important player again.
There is one thing that is clear. As much as it hurts the madridista, Asensio is not that player who dazzled half of Europe five years ago, there is not a trace of him left. And the reality is what it is, he is having a greater role because Real Madrid is having casualties. One day Benzema fails, another day Valverde, another Tchouaméni… But the day they’re all here and Madrid puts their chests on the line, dear Marco, you’re not going to play even the garbage minutes. Surely Rodrygo will be the first change, and depending on the need of the match, he will enter or not.
Yes, it is true that he scored a goal, but remember, he was playing against Celtic (a team that has not won a single game in the group stage). Hazard also scored in the match in Glasgow and rumors that he had returned also surfaced. Today the rumors are: ”Asensio deserves the renewal”. Is it worth the renewal? Why play two times when the team has had casualties and has scored a couple of goals? Some are very wrong. Asensio has to work hard to win a contract extension, and yes, in case he wins it, let it be under the premises of Real Madrid. Or is it already forgotten that he leaked information about a supposed interest from Barcelona? The Balearic Islands have a long way to go, not everything is a bed of roses…
