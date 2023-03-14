Marco Asensio has offered himself to a host of top teams in Europe as he considers his future at Real Madrid, he understands 90min. The 27-year-old player’s contract at the Bernabéu ends at the end of this season, although the current white team are interested in negotiating a possible renewal.
Despite this, the Spanish international is open to offers from abroad but also from LaLiga’s own teams and is evaluating his options before committing to the team from the Spanish capital in the long term. His main concern is the regularity of minutes he is having with Carlo Ancelotti in command of the white team.
There are several important clubs that have been alerted to the player’s possible interest in a possible change of scenery and among the teams that would interest him would be Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, Real’s two greatest rivals. Some of the teams that were also interested in his services are Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and Olympique Marseille but teams like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been interested in him from England.
Different sources have confirmed 90min that Asensio’s preference would be to stay at Real Madrid if important game minutes can be guaranteed at the club and that the uncertainty about these could be a factor for those interested to approach their agent.
Asensio first appeared center stage at Real Madrid during the 2016/17 season, 18 months after arriving from Mallorca as an 18-year-old. Now, he has made 267 appearances for the club in all competitions, but has been rotating between starting and sub as he was never able to establish himself in the starting XI, many times behind Gareth Bale.
The 35-time Spain international has also had significant problems with injuries, particularly during the 2019/20 season when he tore his ACL and was limited to just ten caps.
