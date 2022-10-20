We are living an interweekly day in LaLiga due to the calendar adjustments for the next World Cup in Qatar and yesterday it was the turn of Real Madrid who were going to visit Elche. Finally, the merengue team passed over the Elche team in an overwhelming way. The final result was three goals to nil in favor of those trained by Carlo Ancelotti. The scorers of the match were Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema and finally, Marco Asensio
The Balearic player jumped onto the pitch in the 80th minute as a replacement for Vinícius JR and managed to score 10 minutes after entering the pitch at Martínez Valero. Marco Asensio is one of the most talked about players in the Madrid entity. What will happen to the player’s future?
Much has been speculated about the future of Asensio, the player ends his contract with the entity from the Spanish capital and it is unknown what will become of him. Asensio hoped to sign a big contract with a big European club but it seems difficult today. To date, the Spanish player is not part of Ancelotti’s plans, but the Italian coach himself does not rule out the renewal of his player: “We haven’t discussed the issue of the contract, he is a player in the squad in whom I have confidence. He has played very little, but he always shows that he deserves to play. He was decisive, he scored today, he scored against Leipzig… He will have more minutes in the future. After the World Cup we will talk about his contractual situation”. This was said by the Madrid coach.
And it is true that he is a player with few minutes in the current squad but every time he steps onto the pitch he has something to say. For this aspect, the renewal should be carried out, but in the sporting field, for Asensio, the best thing would be to look for a club in which his playing minutes are increased.
