The Spanish team picked up where they left off: winning. Luis de la Fuente finishes establishing himself on the Spanish bench with a resounding victory against Georgia in which the 7 goals camouflage two important losses. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio left the field at the same time due to some discomfort they had, and at the moment it is not known if they will be able to play against Cyprus.
What injuries do Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio have?
Although both requested the change in the same minute, their injuries are not related. Dani Olmo had been suffering from some discomfort in his knee since he scored 0-3 in the 38th minute, while Asensio’s situation seemed more serious because he had muscle problems.
Finally, the first medical report that has been given about the injuries leaves good news for both of them. Dani Olmo only has the bruise on his knee and has not gone any further, while Asensio has a bruise on his foot which will not keep him off the playing fields either.
What games can be lost?
None of the injuries are serious, and although both Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio could play against Cyprus, if both Luis de la Fuente and the national team’s medical team deem it necessary, the coach has already called Ferrán Torres to make up for his losses. . As it is a national team break, the clubs of both players could try to get them out of training camp so that they can return to Germany and France respectively to be available in the next league match.
What is your next game?
Apart from the match against Cyprus on September 12, RB Leipzig and PSG return to activity in less than a week. Marco Asensio could play on the fifth matchday of Ligue 1 on September 15 against Nice, and Dani Olmo needs to continue adding with Leipzig on the fourth matchday of the Bundesliga against Augsburg on Saturday, September 16.
