The singer Marco Antonio Guerrero gave details of his time in the renowned group and said that it was Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén who asked for his permanent departure.

Marco Antonio Guerrero He rose to fame in Peru after debuting as the main voice of Grupo 5 in 2006. The well-known singer continues to be remembered among fans for singing songs like “I fell in love with you”, “You are my good”, among many other singles. However, after three years of career in the most recognized cumbia group, the musician said goodbye to this stage after being fired in the middle of one of the concerts he gave.

How was your entry into Group 5?

In a recent interview with Carlos Orozco, Marco Antonio Guerrero He related how his admission and hiring process was like to be part of Group 5. Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipen He was the one who formally invited him to be a member of one of the most beloved cumbia orchestras.

Although at that time he had already received a proposal from Internacional Privados, the same owner recommended that he accept the offer of yaipensince it was more suited to his musical style and his image as an artist.

“That’s where it all begins, I went to Monsefú and witnessed how ‘Chico’ fought for the group. The brain of Group 5 is him, without detracting from the talent of the others, ”he indicated.

Marco Antonio Guerrero was the singer of Grupo 5. Photo: archive

Why did Marco Antonio Guerrero leave Group 5?

In another part of the conversation, Marco Antonio Guerrero He revealed for the first time why the same person who offered him a job in Group 5 decided to fire him years later in full concert due to the bad behavior he had during the time he was a singer there.

“I behaved badly and with just reason I did not return. ‘Chico’ kicked me out because he was saturated with my tardiness, he was very careless, he drove me crazy (earning more money), he wasn’t aware. I didn’t even enjoy it, I wasn’t living in the moment. I think that this happens to many people who are not prepared, but it is something that the years teach you, ”he clarified.