The case of Dani Calabresa and 4 others were archived due to statute of limitations; comedian denies having committed the crimes

The TJ-RJ (Regional Court of Rio de Janeiro) accepted on Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) a complaint of sexual harassment against Marcius Melhem, presented by the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio). The comedian will answer for continued harassment against 3 women.

To the Power360the court in Rio confirmed receipt of the complaint, which is kept secret by the Court.

Among the women who denounced Melhem is the comedian Dani Calabresa. Her case and that of 4 others, however, was archived due to statute of limitations.

The harassment allegedly happened when Melhem was director of Humor at Globo and worked with the alleged victims. Those denounced with accepted processes are the actresses Ana Carolina Portes and Georgiana Góes, who spoke publicly about the case. The other station employee preferred to have her identity preserved.

Melhem denies having committed the harassment. In a note released on Tuesday (8.Aug), its lawyers said it was “an illegal choice of a prosecutor who had no contact with the investigations”. He stated that, “in due time, this preposterous accusation will be vehemently contested”.

For the defense of the actresses, the acceptance of the complaint shows that “the investigation confirmed the facts boldly denounced by the victims. In other words: for the Public Ministry, Marcius Melhem repeatedly committed sexual harassment”.

Full notes

Melhem’s Defense:

“The illegal choice of a prosecutor who had no contact with the investigations, in clear violation of the principle of the natural prosecutor, a very serious fact already brought to the attention of the Federal Supreme Court, resulted, as expected, in a confusing complaint and entirely unrelated to the facts. and the evidence. Totally ignoring the elements of information in the Police Inquiry, the complaint accuses Marcius Melhem of the crime of sexual harassment against three of the eight alleged victims. In due time, this absurd accusation will be vehemently contested by the defense of the former director, who remains confident in Justice, hoping that the magistrate will not continue the process, as allowed by law.”, says the text signed by lawyers Ana Carolina Piovesana, José Luis Oliveira Lima, Letícia Lins e Silva and Técio Lins e Silva.

Defense of the complainants:

“The prosecution’s accusation in the Marcius Melhem case, promptly accepted by the Justice, demonstrates that the investigation confirmed the facts boldly denounced by the victims. In other words: for the Public Ministry, Marcius Melhem repeatedly committed sexual harassment. More than that, the materialization of the complaint shows that the intimidation campaign raised by the harasser against the actresses and professionals involved in the investigations had no effect, with the criminal prosecution bodies having fulfilled their role. The defense has not yet had access to the content of the complaint and, for this reason, cannot comment on specific data at this time. We trust in the Brazilian Judiciary so that a fair and exemplary response to the reported episodes comes quickly, at the height of what an emblematic and serious case like this requires for the victims and for society”, says the text signed by lawyers Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Mayra Cotta, Marcelo Turbay and Davi Tangerino.

BETTER CASE

The case became public in December 2019. A year later, it gained prominence from a report by the magazine Piauí. The text narrates reports of professionals who claim to have been harassed, both morally and sexually, by the comedian. Two alleged victims of sexual harassment, 7 of moral harassment and 3 of sexual and moral harassment are cited.

One of these women is comedian Dani Calabresa. According to the report, Melhem tried to “grab her” and show her his penis at a karaoke bar in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The episode took place in November 2017.

In an interview with portal UOLMelhem recognized “behavior and attitudes that no longer fit”but stated that he had notrelations” no “consensual” with nobody.

The comedian was fired from Globe In August.