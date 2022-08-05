PT’s Plan A was to attract Marina Silva (Rede) to the vacancy, which did not happen, and the post was with Lúcia França

the former minister Fernando Haddad (EN) defined this Friday (05.Aug.2022), the last day of the deadline, who will occupy the vice vacancy on its ticket in the dispute for the government of São Paulo. The chosen one is Lúcia França (PSB), wife of the former governor Márcio França (PSB), who will be a candidate for the Senate on the PT ticket.

“After many negotiations with the 6 allied parties in search of a woman to compose our ticket to the state government, I asked the PSB to indicate the name. The nomination came to me and I could not be happier: the educator Lúcia França will be our deputy”, announced the former minister on his Telegram channel. It also released the following image:

Haddad’s plan A was to attract the former minister Marina Silva (Network) to the plate, but it was not possible. Marina preferred to run for a seat in the Chamber to help the Network elect more deputies.

The former municipal secretary of São Paulo Marianne Pinotiti was also listed. Other speculated names were the woman of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Maria Lúcia Alckmin (PSB), known as Dona Lu, and the former mayor of Campinas Jonas Donizette (PSB).

Haddad leads the polls of voting intentions and has around him, in addition to PT and PSB, PC do B, PV, Rede and Psol.

The agreement with Psol has been strained over the last few weeks. The party demanded more space and threatened to launch a single candidate for the Senate.

It is likely, however, that the party will nominate the 1st alternate for France’s candidacy for the Senate. The natural name is the president of the acronym, Juliano Medeiros.

The news is also important for the national election. São Paulo is the largest state in the Federation, with 34.7 million voters. Haddad’s candidacy will be the main platform for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in an attempt to return to the Planalto Palace.