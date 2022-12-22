Former Governor of Sao Paulo Márcio França59 years old, was announced by the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Thursday (22.Dec.2022) as the future Minister of Ports and Airports, a portfolio that will be created from the dismemberment of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In the transitional government, France was part of the Cities working group. Earlier, on November 30, the vice president’s bench Geraldo Alckmin had formalized the nomination for the former governor to assume the future Ministry of Cities. He was also tipped to take over the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, reaffirmed on December 6 that the party was interested in leading the Cities in the next government. The internal understanding of the acronym was that it was entitled to an adequate space due to its participation in the 2022 presidential elections.

The former governor of São Paulo holds a law degree from the Catholic University of Santos. He has been a member of the PSB since 1988. He was councilor and mayor of São Vicente (SP). He was elected federal deputy in 2006 and re-elected in 2010.

In the government of São Paulo, he was Secretary of Sport, Leisure and Tourism (2011-2015). Afterwards, he was elected vice-governor on the Alckmin ticket and accumulated the position of Secretary of Development from January 2015 to April 2018.

He took over the state government when Alckmin resigned to run for president in 2018. He was a candidate for re-election that year, but lost to Joao Doria (PSDB-SP) in the 2nd round.

In 2022, he was a candidate for senator for São Paulo and ranked 2nd in the dispute, behind Marcos Pontes (PL), former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Bolsonaro government. France received 7,822,518 votes.

Ministers already announced

Lula announced the 1st wave of ministers of the new government with 5 names, on December 9. Nominations went to Ministries of Finance, Justice, Chief of Staff, Foreign Affairs and Defense🇧🇷

The petista nominated the former mayor of São Paulo and former minister of Education, Fernando Haddad (PT), to take over the farm, a ministry that will be recreated from the division of the current Ministry of Economy. In addition to Haddad, the PT also made official the name of the former TCU (Union Court of Auditors) minister. Jose Mucio to the Defense and the former governor of Maranhão Flavio Dino (PSB-MA) to Head of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security🇧🇷

the ambassador Mauro Vieira will be the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs🇧🇷 THE Civil House will be commanded by the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

The singer Margareth Menezes was the 6th confirmed for Esplanada dos Ministérios from Lula. She will hold the position of Minister of Culture. The announcement was made by the PT on your Instagram profile🇧🇷

Watch the announcement of the 1st wave of Lula’s ministers (38min31):