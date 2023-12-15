Lula's decree removed the Mdic's powers; The entity's resources are R$7.5 billion in 2023

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) determined on Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the approval of the budget of Sebrae It will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business. O Ministry was created by the PT member in September 2023. It is commanded by the minister Márcio França.

Lula's decree amends another from 1992. Since 2017, it placed the entity's budget as a competence of the Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services).

The presidential decree was published this Friday (Dec 15) in Official Diary of the Union. Here's the complete (PDF – 117 kB).

The resources stipulated for Sebrae in 2023 totaled R$7.5 billion. They are not in the Union Budget, as are all other entities in System S (Senai, Sesc, Senac, Sennar, Sescoop, Sesi, Sest It is Senat). The money comes, for the most part, from an amount charged proportionally to the companies' payroll.

The rapporteur of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2024, federal deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), proposed integrating taxes destined for the system into the Fiscal Budget. Currently, resources are out. Entities and the federal government spoke out against the inclusion and the deputy withdrew the proposal. In practice, the measure would open space for contingencies (spending cuts).

Márcio França was Minister of Ports and Airports, but was replaced by Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) in September. The change was made so that Centrão would gain more space in the Lula government, which would help unlock agendas in the National Congress.