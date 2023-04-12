Minister rebuts speech of the governor of São Paulo that the federal government gave signs favorable to privatization

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, said he disagreed with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), on the understanding that the fact that the Port of Santos not appearing on the list of state-owned companies excluded from the PND (National Privatization Program) is a favorable sign from the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to privatization.

“An elected governor of São Paulo must always be heard. And respected. But our understanding, following 99% of the international port world and the result of the polls, is that port authorities must be public”, said França in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, published on Tuesday (11.Apr.2023). “However, unlike the previous government [de Jair Bolsonaro]we have no prejudice to argue with dissenters”.

França said it was possible to grant terminals at the Port of Santos, but not the port authority, as it was considered strategic.

Tarcísio’s statement was made on Monday (April 10), at an event that marked the 100 days of his government in São Paulo.

“Porto is federal, [a privatização] it doesn’t depend on us. But the federal government has opened space for us to dialogue. Porto was not included in those acts where the government removed some companies from the privatization program. It’s a sign”, declared the governor of São Paulo.

Read more about the Port of Santos: